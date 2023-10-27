LE SSERAFIM drops cyberpunk MV for first English single Perfect Night in collaboration with Overwatch 2; Watch

LE SSERAFIM dropped their new single Perfect Night along with a music video. The track is in collaboration with Overwatch 2. This marks the group's first fully English song. The girl group consists of five members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. The colorful video brings out the best of the idols and the art of the game.

LE SSERAFIM releases music video for Perfect Night with OVERWATCH 2

On October 27, 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST, LE SSERAFIM unveiled the track for Overwatch 2 along with the music video. The song titled Perfect Night talks about the importance of togetherness. The song conveys that even if one does not have a perfect day, just being with one's crew makes the time enjoyable and accounts for a perfect night.

The video opens with the girls in the dance studio as they play their music while they dance and get ready. The members are in each others' company and enjoying their time together. The video also frequently switches to the characters of Overwatch as they too get ready and go out for a drive, get into a car chase and finally end up at LE SSERAFIM's concert. The members also moved to the beats of the song and displayed a perfect performance. Once again their choreography was catchy and the girls danced brilliantly. The music video and the song have a smooth and easygoing vibe which is sure to lift the moods of the fans.

More about LE SSERAFIM and their recent activities

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The album sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on its release day. Previously Kin Ga Ram was the sixth member of the but later departed and the group currently has five members. In October 2022, they released their second EP Antifragile followed by their Japanese debut with the Japanese version of their single Fearless January 2023.

Member Kim Chaewon is on a temporary hiatus as she is recuperating from influenza and will be rejoining the activities from November 1.

