LE SSERAFIM drops ‘hauntingly beautiful’ music video teaser for Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife

Get ready to be captivated by LE SSERAFIM's latest musical offering as they release a mesmerizing music video teaser for their highly anticipated track, ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife.’ The haunting visuals and ethereal sounds showcased in the teaser leave viewers yearning for more. Discover the artistic brilliance behind LE SSERAFIM's music and get ready to be transported to a world of mystery and enchantment.

A visual feast: Unraveling the symbolism in LE SSERAFIM's music video teaser

Step into the enigmatic realm of LE SSERAFIM, at the stroke of midnight on May 22, they unveiled a tantalizing music video teaser for their B-side track ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife,’ taken from their highly anticipated debut full-length album ‘UNFORGIVEN.’ It is worth noting that Huh Yunjin, as a co-writer, made significant contributions to both the music and lyrics of this catchy dance song.

The captivating teaser showcases the five members of LE SSERAFIM engaged in an intense and suspenseful game inspired by the traditional Korean version of “Red Light, Green Light." This traditional game gained additional recognition following its portrayal in the popular series "Squid Game," albeit with a deadly twist. From dark and haunting imagery to delicate and enchanting moments, this teaser promises a visual feast for the senses.

The soundtrack of emotion: LE SSERAFIM's unique musical style

LE SSERAFIM's distinctive musical style blends haunting melodies with emotionally charged lyrics, creating a unique sonic experience that resonates with listeners. Dive into their discography and explore the evolution of their sound, from their earlier releases to the forthcoming ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife.’ Discover the depth and complexity of LE SSERAFIM's music, which beautifully complements the haunting visuals in their music video teaser. The music video is set to release on May 24.

More about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group that was formed under Source Music. Comprised of Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunhae, the group presents a strong and self-assured image. Notably, they initially started as a six-member group, but Kim Garam departed after the termination of her exclusive contract on July 20, 2022. The group's name, LE SSERAFIM, is an anagram of "I'm Fearless," reflecting their unwavering confidence and determination to navigate their own path without being influenced by external opinions.

Managed under the HYBE label, which is home to the global sensation BTS, LE SSERAFIM stands as HYBE's first girl group debut. Embracing the term ‘ANTIFRAGILE,’ the group embodies a unique resilience and strength, fearlessly confronting any challenges that come their way. They recently released ‘UNFORGIVEN,’ on their debut anniversary, showcasing their growth and progress as artists.

