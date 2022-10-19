LE SSERAFIM gets into a road accident; Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin mildly injured

LE SSERAFIM recently made a comeback with their second extended play ‘ ANTIFRAGILE ’ on October 17, with a title track of the same name. This is their first release after reforming as a five-member group.

Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin LE SSERAFIM members got into a car accident on October 19. Their agency released a statement on the fan community platform Weverse as Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin were involved in a minor incident where they were not significantly injured however, they visited a hospital immediately and received treatment. However, the girl group’s future schedules including fan signing as well as music show appearances have been changed.

Full statement from LE SSERAFIM’s agency



“Hello.

This is SOURCE MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status and future schedule of members of LE SSERAFIM.

On Wednesday, October 19, the vehicle carrying LE SSERAFIM members KIM CHAEWON and HUH YUNJIN was involved in a minor car accident. Thankfully, none of the members or the staff on board were significantly injured and they immediately visited a hospital where they received diagnosis and treatment.

The medical examination showed that both members acquired mild muscle pain and bruises and the medical staff advised them to receive conservative treatment for a while.

As per recommended by the medical staff, LE SSERAFIM's participation in Mnet on Thursday, October 20, KBS2 on Friday, October 21 has been canceled. Fan sign events scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 will be rescheduled and the event winners will receive a separate notice. We ask for your kind understanding.

We will schedule future activities putting our artist's health as top priority. We will do our best to aid in KIM CHAEWON and HUH YUNJIN's treatment and recovery so that they can return in full health to their fans as quickly as possible.

Thank you.”

