LE SSERAFIM halts ‘Music Bank’ & fansigning event in light of member Kim Garam’s bullying accusations

On May 20th, the agency Source Music announced through the fan community platform Weverse, "LE SSERAFIM decided not to participate in the video call fan signing event with KBS2's 'Music Bank' scheduled for this day."

They then apologized to LE SSERAFIM's fans and to those who won the pre-recording of 'Music Bank', and said that they plan to hold a video call fan signing event with a separate schedule. "We will reveal our position on the allegation of the LE SSERAFIM member as soon as possible once the review is complete," they added. Previously, Kim Garam was embroiled in a controversy over school violence. HYBE countered, "The allegation of school violence raised is malicious conspiracy, and rather, Kim Garam was a victim of school violence such as malicious rumors and cyber bullying while attending middle school."

In the media showcase commemorating the release of 'FEARLESS', a question related to Kim Garam's allegation of school violence was raised. In response, Kim Chaewon replied, "The company is responding to this matter in accordance with the procedures. So, it may not be appropriate to speak directly here. We ask for your understanding.” Kim Garam said, "As Kim Chaewon said, I ask for your understanding that it is difficult for me to say anything about this part."

Person A, who claims that she suffered school violence from Garam Kim, is taking legal action. A's legal representative has announced that it will disclose related data if HYBE’s position does not change.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE Labels. The group consists of six members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam and Hong Eunchae. The group debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their debut EP ‘Fearless’.

