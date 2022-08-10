LE SSERAFIM hits 100 million views with debut music video for ‘FEARLESS’

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM! On August 9, the rookie girl group hit 100 million views with their debut music video for ‘FEARLESS’ on YouTube. With this, it becomes LE SSERAFIM’s first ever music video to reach this milestone. Marking their debut, the music video for LE SSERAFIM’s ‘FEARLESS’ dropped on May 2, 2022. This means that it took about 99 days for the video to reach the 100 million mark.

Watch the music video for LE SSERAFIM’s ‘FEARLESS’ again, below:

The rookie girl group first greeted audiences with their debut EP ‘FEARLESS’, along with its music video for the lead single of the same name, on May 2, 2022. Currently comprising five members, Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, LE SSERAFIM’s name is an anagram of the phrase “I’M FEARLESS”.

Their debut song ‘FEARLESS’ carries the meaning of having strong ambition and moving forward fearlessly. Along with this song, LE SSERAFIM’s debut extended play includes four other tracks: ‘The World is My Oyster’, ‘Blue Flame’, ‘The Great Mermaid’, and ‘Sour Grapes’. Following their debut, the rookie girl group recorded over 175,000 copies in sales on the first day.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM also recently unveiled their official fandom name, announcing it to be ‘FEARNOT’. The girl group’s agency shared more details about the same, revealing its meaning. Source Music stated, ““FEARNOT,” which is a homonym of “blooming” in Korean, carries a meaning that LE SSERAFIM marching forward fearlessly and fans who do “not fear” loving and supporting LE SSERAFIM come together to “bloom” every new moment.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HA SUNG WOON announces comeback with 7th mini album ‘Strange World’; Details inside

What do you think about this achievement? Let us know in the comments below.