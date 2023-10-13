LE SSERAFIM joins the Louis Vuitton family as their latest brand ambassador, unveils stunning photo campaign

LE SSERAFIM, the rookie girl group under HYBE labels, managed by its subsidiary Source Music has been tapped in as the newest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The French luxury announced the news on October 13, 2023, a day after LE SSERAFIM unveiled their first teaser for the upcoming single Perfect Night. The official social media handle of the 5 member group unveiled the stunning photo campaign signalling a new chapter in terms of high-end fashion collab.

Louis Vuitton taps LE SSERAFIM as new ambassadors

Previously, BTS held the title of global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and so far remained one of the brand’s best global influence. It is remarkable that LE SSERAFIM has forayed into the realm of high-end fashion within such a short span of time. The official Instagram handle of the group dropped the group’s debut campaign photoshoot announcing the news and wrote “Louis Vuitton's Newest House Ambassador”.

In a chic black-and-white photo shoot for Louis Vuitton, members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae ooze breathtaking beauty. The following pictures show them in the same apparel against a more vibrant backdrop.

LE SSERAFIM to release new single Perfect Night

Meanwhile, the group is ready to roll out their new single Perfect Night. LE SSERAFIM will make their big comeback in October this year. As per Source Music, the new single will be released on October 27, at 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time). Through their official social media accounts, you may pre-order or pre-save Perfect Night. LE SSERAFIM previously unveiled an enigmatic teaser video with the title TONIGHT, I DON'T CARE WHAT'S WRONG OR RIGHT.

LE SSERAFIM recent activities

The popular rookie girl group was scheduled to wrap up the final leg of their FLAME RISES concert in Bangkok on October 7 and 8. However, when three of the group's members were discovered to have Type A influenza, the agency had no choice but to abruptly cancel the event. In a statement, the agency mentioned that during the days prior to the performance, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Kazuha all had high fevers and severe headaches. They received strong medical advice not to perform, and they were put under tight quarantine.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT crash on Earth in electrifying Chasing That Feeling music video from The Name Chapter: FREEFALL