LE SSERAFIM members dazzle in the new set of concept photos for ‘ANTIFRAGILE’

LE SSERAFIM shines brilliantly in the flash of a dazzling jewel. Gemstones that have undergone a harsh polishing process ressemble LE SSERAFIM, which become harder as they face trials. In particular, strong self-confidence and unchanging beauty are felt in the bright smiles of the members. In addition, the photos released on this day exude a different atmosphere from the previously opened concept photos.

LE SSERAFIM on September 30th released the group and individual photos of the second concept of the 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE', 'IRIDESCENT OPAL' has been posted.

In the debut album 'FEARLESS', LE SSERAFIM sang the aspiration to move forward without fear of the world's gaze, following the 'desire' to become the best. The new album 'ANTIFRAGILE', which will follow LE SSERAFIM's own narrative, contains the attitude and inner story of the five members who face and overcome trials on a journey that no one has been before.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM will return with their 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on October 17th. The second mini-album broke 400,000 pre-orders on the 26th, seven days after the pre-order, and when the news of the comeback was announced, the songs from the debut album went backwards on the charts one after another. As the new album warms up for the box office, Le Seraphim will release the third concept photo on October 2nd.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and Hybe Corporation. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’.