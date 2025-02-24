LE SSERAFIM plagiarism controversy: Hot Fire teaser gets compared to Mugler's Anok Yai video; leaves netizens divided

LE SSERAFIM has once again found itself at the center of a plagiarism controversy, this time regarding a teaser video for their upcoming comeback, HOT. The group has been generating buzz as it unveils promotional content leading up to the album’s release. However, their latest teaser, titled Hot Fire, has sparked heated debates online, with netizens accusing it of bearing striking similarities to a campaign by luxury fashion brand Mugler.

On social media platforms, a viral post surfaced comparing Hot Fire to a video advertisement from Mugler, which featured model Anok Yai promoting one of the brand’s fragrances. The side-by-side comparison highlighted visual elements that some claim are nearly identical, including lighting techniques, camera angles, and stylistic choices. This lead some netizens to believe that LE SSERAFIM’s teaser may have been directly inspired by, or even copied from, the Mugler campaign.

As the discussion gained traction, social media users quickly split into two opposing camps. Those accusing LE SSERAFIM’s production team of plagiarism argued that the similarities went beyond coincidence, with some claiming that certain shots were replicated almost frame by frame.

On the other hand, fans of LE SSERAFIM pushed back against the accusations, arguing that the viral comparison was misleading. They claimed that the clips used in the side-by-side edit were carefully selected to exaggerate the resemblance.

Despite the argument that the viral comparison video was selectively edited, some netizens maintained that, even when viewed in its original sequence, the similarities between the two videos were too striking to be dismissed as mere coincidence.

As of now, neither LE SSERAFIM’s agency nor Mugler has issued an official statement addressing the controversy. Whether this debate will impact LE SSERAFIM’s comeback success remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: HOT is already making waves, even before its official release.

Despite the controversy, anticipation for LE SSERAFIM’s comeback remains strong. Their teasers and promotional materials continue to receive attention, and fans are eagerly awaiting the full release of their new album. However, the current plagiarism debate raises questions about how K-pop agencies approach concept development and whether clearer distinctions should be made between inspiration and duplication.