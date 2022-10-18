LE SSERAFIM prove their ‘monster rookie’ title as they make new personal record in album sales

LE SSERAFIM released their 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on the 17th, and sold 408,833 copies in one day of release on Hanteo Chart! Only 4 groups, including LE SSERAFIM, have sold more than 400,000 copies on the day of their release. On the 17th, LE SSERAFIM proudly placed their name on the top of Hanteo Chart's Daily Album Chart and showed off their presence.

Compared to FEARLESS:

Compared to the debut album 'FEARLESS', which sold 176,861 copies on the first day of its release, ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ showed a difference in sales more than doubled during the same period. The debut album sold 307,450 copies in a week after its release, and 'Antifragile' sold more than 400,000 copies on the day of its release, surpassing the previous week's record in just one day. LE SSERAFIM released their second mini album 'Antifragile' on October 17th. The title song of the same name, 'ANTIFRAGILE' is an Afro-Latin style pop genre song with a heavy Latin rhythm.

LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE Labels. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’.

‘Fearless’ debuted at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart in the issue dated May 1–7, 2022; on the monthly chart, it debuted at number five in the issue for May 2022 with 412,696 copies sold. On Billboard Japan Hot Albums, the EP debuted at number one in the chart issue dated May 11, 2022. It also debuted at number three on the Oricon Albums Chart in the chart issue dated May 16, 2022; on the monthly chart, it debuted at number nine in the issue for May 2022 with 32,998 copies sold. The EP debuted at number 37 on the Hungarian MAHASZ Top 40 Album Chart in the issue dated May 20–26, 2022.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min star in the tense poster for the upcoming drama ‘Reborn Rich’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.