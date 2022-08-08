LE SSERAFIM reveals fandom name to be THIS; Special meaning disclosed

HYBE and Source Music’s collaborative girl group LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022. Initially made up of 6 members, Kim Garam’s exclusive contract was terminated on July 20 and the group is currently made up of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. On August 8, the group unveiled their official fandom name along with a special logo for the same.

LE SSERAFIM’s fans will be called FEARNOT henceforth and the official logo of the fandom is as follows.

The name of the fandom is a combination of multiple unique concepts. LE SSERAFIM also takes into account the presence of ‘I’M FEARLESS’, on which the group’s debut EP ‘FEARLESS’ was based. FEARNOT is an extension of the same name, as well as an addition of the Korean pronunciation of the name, referencing the ‘blooming’. Check out the agency’s full statement below.

“Hello. This is Source Music.

We’re here to reveal the official fandom name “FEARNOT” for LE SSERAFIM and the fans.

“FEARNOT,” which is a homonym of “blooming” in Korean, carries a meaning that LE SSERAFIM marching forward fearlessly and fans who do “not fear” loving and supporting LE SSERAFIM come together to “bloom” every new moment.

We express our sincere gratitude to our “FEARNOT” sending LE SSERAFIM lots of love and we ask for your continued love and support.

Thank you.”

The girl group’s first EP and well as the title track ‘FEARLESS’ have become a popular trend in not only their home country South Korean but also around the world. Along with this, FEARNOTs are excited to see more of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

