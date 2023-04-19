LE SSERAFIM reveals tracklist for UNFORGIVEN; teases a collab with Nile Rodgers, Feli Ferraro, Benjmn, more

LE SSERAFIM, the rising South Korean K-pop girl group known for their electrifying live performances and emotionally-charged music, has just announced the tracklist for their highly-anticipated first studio album, ‘UNFORGIVEN’.

The tracklist unveil

LE SSERAFIM's upcoming album ‘UNFORGIVEN’ is highly anticipated among fans, as the group has been building up hype and excitement with teasers and sneak peeks. With a mix of returning and fresh tracks, ‘UNFORGIVEN’ is poised to become one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

LE SSERAFIM is providing more insights into their highly anticipated debut studio album ‘UNFORGIVEN’, which is slated to release on May 1. The group has revealed the album's tracklist, which is packed with globally acclaimed artists, along with three concept photos, track samplers, and other details.

The album is set to feature 13 tracks, including seven brand new songs, in addition to the tracks from their EPs released last year. Nile Rodgers, Feli Ferraro, Benjmn, and others are among the guests featured on the album, according to the recently unveiled tracklist.

The story behind UNFORGIVEN

The group announced their upcoming album through a slogan film that featured an alluring guitar-driven instrumental. The video included text that read "Do you desire to be unforgiven?", reminiscent of their ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ music video, followed by "You don't need to. I'm unforgiven too." The Korean text in the video said, "We wander alone, but we explore together." The video concluded with the group's logo burning in flames.

LE SSERAFIM teased their upcoming debut studio album UNFORGIVEN with a trailer titled ‘Burn The Bridge’ that was released on April 9. The video began with a red liquid splattered on a white tiled floor, followed by various scenes of the five members speaking in English, Korean, and Japanese.

LE SSERAFIM expressed their thoughts on their struggles and how they overcame them. They stated, “I was pushed into a corner by the darkness and had to make a choice. Either to give up or give in, but I can only move forward within a certain limit. I desire what is forbidden to me, whether it be a closed door, a locked door, or a slightly open door - I will open them all. The path I was supposed to take is behind me.”

They continued, “But let’s go beyond together, to that distant land. I will never go back. We’ll burn everything and let it light our way. We don’t need to be forgiven, because we are unforgiven.”

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate this album's release, which promises to showcase LE SSERAFIM's unique style and powerful sound.

