LE SSERAFIM’s former member Kim Garam shares statement regarding bullying controversy; HYBE responds

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF BULLYING

On August 10th, Kim Garam posted a statement related to her suspicion of school violence on social media, saying, "First of all, I want to say I'm sorry. It's too late, but I haven't had a chance to tell you my side in the meantime." She said, "I worked hard for my dream, so I was frankly afraid that my past actions would break my dream. If given the opportunity, I wanted to express my story honestly.”

“I have never hit or assaulted anyone,” she said. I've never been forced to go to school. I've never consumed alcohol or cigarettes. I have never harassed or bullied anyone,” she said, refuting the accusations against herself, saying, “I was just a normal student.” Regarding the School Violence Committee No. 5 disposition that she had received in the past, she said, "It happened in January, March and May of middle school, when Person A uploaded a picture of her talking behind her friends and wearing another friend's underwear. I thought I was helping my friend, so I started arguing with her.”

She continued, "At that time, I was not aware of the difference between the majority and the minority, so I did not deepen the thought that it was wrong to argue with Person A. I didn't know how serious it was," she added. Kim Garam said, “Looking back now, I was very immature. There were many mistakes and clumsy actions, but I didn't want to hate myself back then." Finally, she said, “The two weeks after debut have been like a dream for me, but it will be remembered as a time I will never forget in my life. I am infinitely grateful to my precious fans who loved and supported me.”

As soon as the statement became viral, HYBE took upon themselves to respond to Kim Garam’s actions, saying, “As we have already terminated our exclusive contract with Kim Garam. We have nothing else to say because any additional comments are not appropriate [given the contractual situation].”

