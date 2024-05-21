LE SSERAFIM set to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show; to perform hit track Smart for debut performance on May 21

LE SSERAFIM, the girl group who recently took the Coachella by storm will be soon making its debut on a famous American talk show. The news came just today in morning that LE SSERAFIM will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

LE SSERAFIM will be setting the stage on fire on May 21 PST on The Jennifer Hudson Show with their iconic performance.

LE SSEARFIM set to debut on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 21 PST

On May 20 PST, the American talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that LE SSERAFIM would be appearing on the show the next day.

LE SSERAFIM is set to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 21, 11 AM PST (11:30 PM IST), and will perform their hit pop and Amapiano track Smart for their debut performance.

Watch LE SSERAFIM’s announcement of their performance at The Jennifer Hudson Show here:

More about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSEARFIM is a four-member girl group under SOURCE MUSIC, a subsidiary label of HYBE Corporation. Sakura, Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Eunchae together form LE SSERAFIM.

LE SSEARFIM is a four-member girl group under SOURCE MUSIC, a subsidiary label of HYBE Corporation. Sakura, Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Eunchae together form LE SSERAFIM.

LE SSERAFIM marked its spectacular debut by dropping its EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022, alongside its lead single of the same name. The album became the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop girl group.

In the most recent developments, LE SSERAFIM made a jaw-dropping comeback with their EP EASY on February 19, 2024. The mini-album release was accompanied by a sparkling video for the title song EASY. It was followed by another music video for the hit B-side track Smart.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM became the fastest K-pop girl group to have two albums in the top 10 of Billboard 200.

LE SSEARFIM recently took the stage at the Coachella music festival in the Sahara Tent stage. Their performance was highly enjoyed by fans and their charisma was highly commendable. During the performance, LE SSERAFIM also teased their new single 1800 Hot and Fun on the stage of Coachella for the first time by performing it.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM has been under fire from CEO Min Hee Jin for allegedly delaying the debut of NewJeans due to the ongoing battle between ADOR and HYBE.

