LE SSERAFIM sets late October comeback, five months post UNFORGIVEN

LE SSERAFIM is reported to be working on new music. According to South Korean media outlet iMBC, the five-member group is expected to release new music in late October. LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girl group under Source Music which is a subsidiary of HYBE. The group is currently on its first tour titled FLAME RISES across the cities in the Asian continent.

New music in five months after UNFORGIVEN's release

As per the media report, LE SSERAFIM's new music release date will be somewhere in late October though nothing has been confirmed. LE SSERAFIM's agency Source Music did not make a comment on this sudden development. If reports are true this will be LE SSERAFIM's first release in over five months since their last album UNFORGIVEN's release. LE SSERAFIM recently released a new track titled Jewelry featuring Japanese artist Imase in August 2023. LE SSERAFIM's debut was made in the year 2022 and since then the group has been known for producing only hit songs which have let the group accumulate great popularity and music chart entering both domestically and internationally.

LE SSERAFIM is currently on the FLAME RISES Tour

The group's name LE SSERAFIM is an anagram for the phrase I'm Fearless. The group consists of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae. LE SSERAFIM is currently touring across Asian cities. Their FLAME RISES Tour began on August 12 in Seoul, South Korea. Till now the group has conducted successful shows in Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Jakarta. The Antifragile singers will perform in Bangkok on October 7 and 8 and wrap up the Asian leg of their Flame Rises Tour. LE SSERAFIM has released a studio album UNFORGIVEN, and two extended plays - Fearless and Antifragile. The K-pop group has also won many accolades including Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Award, Golden Disc Award, Favorite New Artist at MAMA Awards, and more.

