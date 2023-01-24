LE SSERAFIM start preparing for their Japan debut, release teaser for Fearless (Japanese ver.)

The latter-mentioned appearance will mark the official release of the Japanese version of ‘Fearless’. Following ‘Music Station', the group’s next appearance will be on January 30, when the group will appear on CDTV Live. Apart from mainstream music broadcasts, they will also be seen at a variety of other Japanese radio and TV events. As the preparations for their Japanese debut kick-off, fans get a teaser of ‘Fearless’ (Japanese version)

The South Korean rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM is all set to make its Japan debut. The announcement concerning the latter was made on January 24, 2023. The group has a few TV appearances lined up in Japan where they will release the Japanese version of their debut extended play, ‘Fearless’. Sources suggest that the group is scheduled to make an appearance on January 27, on TV Asahi’s ‘Music Station’.

This extended play was released by the rookie girl group on May 2, 2022. The lead single ’Fearless’ has over 138 million views on YouTube. The girls were praised for how well their vocals and moves blended with each other. The song, with its high notes and simple composition, has a sort of minimalistic charm.

The latter set of traits and the music video’s impeccable visuals are what truly helped the song blow up. With no overly loud electronic music in the background, the song has an element of softness that makes it easy on the ears and subtly addictive. Fearless is also LE SSERAFIM's only release that featured the group’s former member Kim Ga-ram.

More on LE SSERAFIM

The group derives its title from an anagram stemming from the phrase ‘I am Fearless’. This rookie girl group is the brainchild of Hybe Corporation and Source Music. Initially a sextet, the group currently has five members - Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yun Jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae. Kim Ga Ram left the group upon the conclusion of her exclusive contract with the company in July 2022.

Sakura Miyawaki

The beginning of her musical career was marked by her membership in HKT48 in the year 2012. In the following years, she received her fair share of fame and recognition as she became a part of various TV and music ventures. In the year 2018, she was officially introduced as a part of the Japanese-Korean idol girl group Iz*One. Iz*One then went on to disband in the year 2021. Following the latter, Sakura signed a contract with Source Music where she made her debut as part of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022.

Kim Chae Won

An excellent singer, Kim Chae Won is the leader of LE SSERAFIM. This 22-year-old artist was born in Seoul, South Korea. On October 29, 2018, she debuted as a part of Iz*One. Along with her band member Sakura Miyawaki, following the dissolution of Iz*One, she too signed an exclusive contract with Source Music.

Huh Yun Jin

Formerly a trainee at Pledis Entertainment, Yunjin is a Korean-American artist. She is a talented singer and songwriter! She trained for four years before officially debuting as a part of LE SSERAFIM. Born in Gangnam, Seoul, Huh was raised in New York before finally returning to South Korea where she completed her education as a music major at Hanlim Multi Art School.

Kazuha

Sub-vocalist and rapper of the girl group LE SSERAFIM, Kazuha’s full name is Nakamura Kazuha. She has been trained in ballet and is fluent in English. It was her professional training in ballet that got her recruited by BigHit in the first place. Being a member of one of the most anticipated groups to debut under Hybe, Kazuha already has a massive fan following. She once went viral for her stunning visuals and is often compared to South Korean singer and actor Bae Suzy.

Hong Eun Chae

Hung Eun Chae is the fifth member of the group and debuted alongside it back in May 2022. She is the maknae of LE SSERAFIM. Being the youngest member of the group she is adored and looked after by both fans and band members alike. She once went viral for failing to recognize an iPod from the early 2000s. While netizens and band members were flabbergasted at her unawareness, many defended her stating her young age.