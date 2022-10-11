LE SSERAFIM to collaborate with popular artist Salem Ilese for upcoming album ‘Antifragile’

LE SSERAFIM has been collaborating with world-class artists from their debut album to this new album. They collaborated with American pop artist Salem Ilese in their 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE', which will be released on October 17th, and recently appeared on a domestic broadcast together to set a special stage. Prior to this, on their debut album, he worked with Moroccan singer-songwriter ABIR and released a special singing video.

Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin sang Salem Ilese’s and their new album 'Good Parts’ together in JTBC's music entertainment 'Music Universe K-909', which aired on October 8th. This song was written by Salem Ilese, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, and Huh Yunjin, and was pre-released through this stage. Chaewon, Yunjin and Salem Ilese performed a fantastic live performance with beautiful tones, raising expectations for the soundtrack to be released on October 17th.

LE SSERAFIM's previous collaboration:

LE SSERAFIM previously posted the video 'LE SSERAFIM X ABIR - 'Sour Grapes' on the team's official YouTube channel on July 4th. In the video, Chaewon, Yunjin and ABIR sang 'Sour Grapes' from their debut album together. ABIR participated in the songwriting of 'Sour Grapes', and that relationship led to a collaboration. The video for 'Sour Grapes', which combines the captivating tones of Kim Chaewon and Yunjin and ABIR's soulful voice, received a hot response.

Debut in Billboard:

Their global popularity played a big role in LE SSERAFIM's active collaboration with foreign artists. The debut song 'FEARLESS' entered the US Billboard chart 8 days after its release and charted for 19 consecutive weeks, and the music video exceeded 100 million YouTube views within 100 days of its release. In addition, the song entered the global Spotify 'Daily Top Songs' chart at #171 on May 3, just one day after its release, which is the fastest chart record among the debut songs of a girl group.