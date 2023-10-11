LE SSERAFIM to drop new single Perfect Night in late October; unveils first teaser

LE SSERAFIM known for hit songs like Unforgiven, Antifragile, and more will be returning to the music scene with a new release. LE SSERAFIM will be releasing a single called Perfect Night in late October. A mysterious teaser was released by Source Music previously without any formal announcement. The group recently wrapped up their Flame Rises tour across Asia.

LE SSERAFIM to release new single Perfect Night

LE SSERAFIM is returning with new music in late October. Source Music, LE SSERAFIM's agency announced that the group will be releasing a new single called Perfect Night on October 27 at 1 PM KST. They also shared that Perfect Night is meant to send an energetic message that even a not-so-perfect day can be fun when you are with your crew. Perfect Night is available to pre-save or pre-order on their official social media accounts. Previously, LE SSERAFIM has dropped a mysterious teaser video with a title TONIGHT, I DON'T CARE WHAT'S WRONG OR RIGHT leaving everyone baffled. Reports citing LE SSERAFIM's new release were also not confirmed by Source Music but now the announcement has been made.

LE SSERAFIM's recent activities

LE SSERAFIM recently wrapped up its Flame Rises tour across cities of Asia. The tour started in August 2023 in Seoul and LE SSERAFIM performed last in Jakarta on October 7. But three members of LE SSERAFIM fell ill and were diagnosed with Influenza hence the last show, supposedly to be held in Bangkok was canceled. LE SSERAFIM made its debut in 2022 with its first album Fearless. LE SSERAFIM recently released their studio album Unforgiven. LE SSERAFIM also has their own webtoon called Crimson Heart by HYBE which conveys the message to advance without fear. LE SSERAFIM's album Antifragile entered the Billboard 200 chart at No.14 and made a record for being the fastest album to debut on the charts.

