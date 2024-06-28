LE SSERAFIM to release new music in August, marking return in six months since last album EASY; Details

LE SSERAFIM fans have reason to celebrate as the group has confirmed gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback slated for late August. This comeback will mark their return after six months since their last release, the third mini album EASY, which was unveiled in February.

LE SSERAFIM to release new music in August

On June 28, SOURCE Music officially confirmed that LE SSERAFIM is gearing up for a much-anticipated comeback, aiming for a release towards the end of August. The agency also stated, "We will make an official announcement regarding the precise release date at a later time," affirming fans' excitement for the group's return.

Earlier in the day, reports from SPOTV News had hinted at LE SSERAFIM's comeback plans, marking their first return in six months since their last release, the third mini album titled EASY, which debuted in February of the same year. The news of their impending comeback has sparked enthusiasm among fans, eager to see what new concepts and music the group will bring this time around.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

LE SSERAFIM, the five-member K-pop girl group managed by SOURCE Music under HYBE labels continues to make headlines with their music and achievements. Formed by Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, the group debuted in May 2022 with the EP FEARLESS, breaking records with the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop girl group on its first day.

Following their successful debut, they released their second EP ANTIFRAGILE in October 2022, surpassing a million copies in sales and making history as the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the Billboard 200.

Subsequently, in 2023, LE SSERAFIM expanded their reach with their first Japanese debut and the release of their first studio album UNFORGIVEN which topped the charts and solidified their global presence. They also ventured into English-language music with the hit single Perfect Night, gaining recognition for their versatile musical style.

Recently, in 2024, LE SSERAFIM delighted fans with their third EP EASY, and made waves at COACHELLA Chicago, where they performed alongside Nile Rodgers and unveiled a new track titled 1-800-Hot-N-Fun.

