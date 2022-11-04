LE SSERAFIM to temporarily promote with 4 members as Huh Yunjin gets diagnosed with COVID-19

LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 4 after experiencing a mild headache. Since then, she has quarantined separately and the rest of the members of the group have all tested negative. This has, however, impacted the comeback schedule of the group as they will now promote with 4 members until Huh Yunjin recovers.

Official notice

“Hello.

This is SOURCE MUSIC.



We would like to provide you with some information on LE SSERAFIM member HUH YUNJIN'S COVID-19 confirmation and her activities.

HUH YUNJIN underwent a rapid antigen test on 4, Nov. evening after experiencing mild headache symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19.



None of the LE SSERAFIM members other than HUH YUNJIN are presenting any symptoms, and everyone got negative results from the self-diagnosis test kit they took as a preemptive measure, today.



LE SSERAFIM will continue to carry out their planned activities temporarily as 4 members until HUH YUNJIN's quarantine period is ended. The schedule for HUH YUNJIN to resume her activities will be announced through a separate notice.



The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid HUH YUNJIN in her speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.



Thank you.”