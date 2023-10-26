LE SSERAFIM's agency denies Kim Chaewon drug investigation rumors: 'Absolutely not true'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Recent allegations surrounding LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon's alleged narcotics use have sparked controversy in South Korea, where drug laws are strict. Big Bang's G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Kyun were also recently implicated in drug cases and are under police investigation. LE SSERAFIM, a new K-pop girl group, debuted in May last year with their first EP Fearless.

LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon's label responded to drug investigation rumor

On October 26, Source Music made a statement on rumors of a drug investigation surrounding LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon. The label said that the rumors were absolutely not true and that she was currently recuperating from the effects of the flu. They continued and added that Lee Chaewon would be joining back and making a return on November 1.

According to reports, Kim Chaewon and many other high-profile celebrities have been rumored to be implicated in drug usage without any proof.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Kyun booked for not following the narcotics laws

Kim Chaewon's rumor follows the recent reports of BIGBANG's G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Kyun's narcotics usage case. On October 25, it was reported that G-Dragon had been booked for illegal drug usage and previously this month actor Lee Sun Kyun had seen the same fate. The police stated that both the cases are not related and G-Dragon is being investigated separately. They also added that not much information can be given out as the case is still being investigated. The rapper was also investigated in 2011 in Japan for cannabis use but his case was suspended as he was a first-time offender and consumption levels were not high.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

