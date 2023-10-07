LE SSERAFIM’s Bangkok tour and concerts canceled after 3 members get diagnosed with Influenza

LE SSERAFIM a five-member South Korean girl group formed by HYBE Labels and managed by its subsidiary Source Music has reportedly canceled their upcoming concerts due to members' health concerns. On October 6, the agency announced that the group’s forthcoming FLAME RISES concert in Bangkok has been called off due to members falling ill. In an official statement, Source Music conveyed its apologies to the fans and stressed the importance of protecting the group members' health in order to meet the fans in the best state.

LE SSERAFIM cancels Bangkok tour as Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Kazuha battle influenza

Bangkok’s FEARNOTs on October 7 and 8 were looking forward to attending the FLAME RISES concert of The Hydra singers. However, the agency at the last moment had to cancel the schedule after three members of the group were diagnosed with Type A influenza. Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Kazuha reportedly had high body temperatures and severe headaches days before their performance. Following a medical diagnosis, medical professionals advised them against performing in the concert and issued a complete quarantine. As soon as the news went out, worried fans took to their social media to express concerns about the members' health, wishing them a speedy recovery.

"Hello, This is Source Music

We are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2023 LE SSERAFIM TOUR "FLAME RISES" IN BANGKOK, originally set for Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8.

On October 6 (GMT), Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Kazuha from LE SSERAFIM sought medical attention due to unexpected fever and headaches. Following a medical examination, they received a diagnosis of Type A Influenza. These members affected by the virus are presently in self-isolation and under medical care."

Stating that the members are currently under the strict supervision of medical professionals the agency stated “Taking into account the well-being of the artists and in accordance with the advice of medical experts, our organization has unfortunately determined that it is not viable to continue with the 2023 LE SSERAFIM TOUR "FLAME RISES" IN BANGKOK, resulting in its cancellation. We deeply apologize to the fans who were eagerly looking forward to the event and kindly ask for your understanding in this regard.”

Concluding the statement the statement further advised the fans to get a refund of their ticket from the official source “Details regarding ticket refunds will be communicated through BEX's social media platforms. Our utmost priority remains the health and safety of our artists, as we work diligently to ensure that all LE SSERAFIM members can engage with their fans in excellent health.”

LE SSERAFIM recent activities

LE SSERAFIM’s FLAME RISES tour, kicked off on August 12, in Seoul, South Korea. Following this they successfully conducted concerts in different Asian cities including Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Jakarta. The Bangkok show was supposed to mark the wrap-up of their Asian leg concert schedule. On the other hand, according to reports, the K-pop group consisting of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae is currently engrossed in their new music. As per South Korean media outlet iMBC, the group might debut with their late October release, and if this news comes to be true then it will be LE SSERAFIM’s first album in over 5 months after UNFORGIVEN. Prior to this, the 2022 debutants collaborated with the Japanese musician Imase for their musical track Jewelry which was released back in August 2023.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook scripts history with two top 5 singles in UK, making him FIRST Korean solo artist to do so