LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon addresses plagiarism rumors regarding UNFORGIVEN and Rosalía; Fans blame Source Music

On May 1, LE SSERAFIM released their album UNFORGIVEN just a day before their first debut anniversary and while they are charting a lot, there have been a lot of rumors regarding the similarity to Rosalía’s songs and it had created a lot of traction on Twitter. Seeing this, on the comeback showcase, the group had an interview with all the members. Chaewon immediately talked about the plagiarism saying that their music has their stories and feelings in it, so the people should rather take it as their own characteristic creations.

Netizens’ reaction:

Seeing this, the fans took to Twitter to lambast Source Music for ‘hiding behind Chaewon over such allegations’. The netizens said that since most of the musical decisions is taken on by the company, they should be talking about it rather than Chaewon having to talk about it during the showcase.

UNFORGIVEN:

The title song ‘UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)' of the first regular album, which was released at 6 pm on the 1st, entered Melon's real-time chart 'Top 100' at 7 pm at No. 5. It is remarkable compared to the 27th place entry recorded by the title song 'ANTIFRAGILE' of the 2nd mini album released 7 months ago. Its popularity globally is also unusual. This song was ranked in the top 10 of the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 14 countries/regions around the world, including Chile, Finland, New Zealand, and Turkiye, and ranked first in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Mongolia. The new album topped the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 12 countries/regions, including Japan, Mexico, Ireland, Romania, and Thailand, at the same time. It ranked second in Canada and Vietnam and ranked sixth in the United States, setting its own record.

LE SSERAFIM’s achievements:

LE SSERAFIM's music video for the title song exceeded 1 million views on YouTube in about 40 minutes after its release, and is rapidly moving towards 10 million views, recording close to 9 million views at 8:00 am on the 2nd. Also, as of 8:00 am, it entered YouTube's rising music category in 60 countries/regions around the world, including the United States, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, and France, and is ranked first in Korea.

