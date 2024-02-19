LE SSERAFIM’S Chaewon talks about upcoming Coachella stage; praises BLACKPINK's past performance

LE SSERAFIM, the fourth-generation girl group is scheduled to perform at Coachella 2024. The members were thrilled to receive the update back in January 2024. They will be on the Coachella stage on April 13 and 20, along with the K-pop boy band ATEEZ on April 12 and 19. The Korean indie rock band, The Rose will also perform on April 14 and 21.

LE SSERAFIM’S Chaewon recalls getting inspired by BLACKPINK’s Coachella performance

The vocalist and dancer of LE SSERAFIM, Chaewon shared her admiration for BLACKPINK’s past Coachella performance and how the group was inspired by it. She said, “In the past, we were blown away by BLACKPINK’s performance at Coachella and it was a dream stage for us.”

She also expressed her gratitude for having such an opportunity to perform at a global music festival like Coachella, “We are so fortunate to be able to perform at Coachella…It feels so surreal for this opportunity to come around like this. We believe this is an opportunity to spread LE SSERAFIM’s music all over the world.”

K-pop girl groups at Coachella Music Festival

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK debuted at Coachella in 2019 and became the first K-pop female act to perform at the music festival. They returned to the global stage with a stellar performance in 2023, and videos and pictures from their performance went viral on social media instantly.

With the upcoming April Coachella stage, LE SSERAFIM is going to take the second spot after BLACKPINK. The group’s fandom FEARNOT is especially excited to witness their performance act on an international stage since this will further solidify LE SSERAFIM’s stance in the global music scene.

About LE SSERAFIM's recent activities

From their debut in 2022 with the notable album UNFORGIVEN, LE SSERAFIM soared high with releasing studio albums, debuting albums in Japanese, and now securing a spot at Coachella 2024.

On February 19, the group dropped their most-anticipated comeback track EASY, from the mini album of the same name.

The five members comprising Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae have already enthralled their viewers with the gripping music video of EASY.

Apart from being a K-pop icon, LE SSERAFIM is also widely known for the members' exceptional wardrobe choices and ritzy appearances.

Meanwhile, the fourth-generation boy group ATEEZ will make a historical impression as the first K-pop boy band to enchant the global stage of Coachella 2024.

The 2024 Coachella Music Festival will be hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, with a promising view and stellar performances.

