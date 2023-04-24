LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae and IVE’s Leeseo hilariously dish on the problems of being ‘maknaes’ in their groups

On April 24, Eunchae released a video talking to IVE’s Leeseo about the downfall of being maknaes in their groups and hilariously, it is when stylists put them in two ponytails instead of the unnies or the older members of the groups. Eunchae delved into wearing the hairstyle for the sake of being the youngest and Leeseo agreed with the same.

Eunchae and Leeseo:

IVE’s Liz, who was seated with them, chimes in saying that they look unbelievably cute in the hairstyle while the makanes say that the unnies never have to do so, they have long beautiful hair flowing. The comments find the whole situation hilarious, saying that they should enjoy it while it lasts otherwise they will miss it later!

Eunchae’s activities:

On April 8th, on LE SSERAFIM’s official YouTube video, a video titled 'Behind the choreography challenge. On the same day, BTS' official account released a video of the 'On The Street' challenge with Eunchae and J-Hope. J-Hope and Eunchae, who were together in sportswear, drew attention by showing off a choreography of walking on a treadmill. In addition, J-Hope expressed his gratitude to Eunchae for participating in the challenge by adding, "Thank you, Eunchae" through Instagram. On March 30th, on the YouTube channel 'KBS Kpop', A video titled 'Eunchae's Styler EP02' featuring EXO's Kai was uploaded. In the video, Eunchae said, “There was something I really wanted to ask my senior. She asked, “Have you seen the cover stage of LE SSERAFIM’s 'Love Shot'?" "When I was preparing to become a trainee, I went to a dance academy, and the first dance I learned after registering was 'Love Shot'. So I showed the choreography to my members,”

IVE’s activities:

IVE took first place for 6 days in a row with the title song 'I AM' from the first regular album 'I've IVE' released on the 10th. Prior to the release of the regular album, IVE won two trophies through the title 'Kitsch', which was pre-released on March 27th, without a separate broadcast promotion.

