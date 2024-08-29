LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae officially apologises for alleged student mocking incident says, 'will show more responsible image'

On August 29, LE SSERAFIM held a highly anticipated showcase in Seoul for their fourth mini-album, CRAZY. The event marked the group’s first comeback in six months, following the release of their third album, EASY, in February. While fans were eager to hear the new music, the showcase also became a platform for Eunchae, one of the group’s members, to address a controversy that had been lingering since last year.

During the event, LE SSERAFIM’s maknae, Eunchae took the opportunity to apologize publicly for remarks she had made in the past that were perceived as mocking students. Reflecting on her actions, she expressed regret for her words, saying, "I thought about it comfortably without knowing it because it was a place to communicate with fans. I should have known that the closer we are, the more careful I should be, but I didn’t think deeply. I apologize for my immature behavior and for disappointing everyone. I will show a more responsible image with a careful heart."

The controversy dates back to March of last year when Eunchae made comments during a Weverse live broadcast that drew criticism from some viewers. She remarked, “You guys go to school for a long time. It must be hard,” which some interpreted as dismissive. Later, in September, she made another statement during a fan interaction, questioning why students had to study for extended periods. These comments were seen by many as insensitive, particularly given the intense academic pressures faced by students in South Korea.

Eunchae’s remarks sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of looking down on students. The sudden apology at the showcase surprised many Korean netizens, but the response was largely positive. Most expressed relief that Eunchae had acknowledged her mistake and appreciated her willingness to take responsibility.

Fans are hopeful that this will be a turning point for the young idol, allowing her to continue her journey with a renewed sense of responsibility and care in her interactions with fans and the public.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM is set to embark on a new chapter with their album CRAZY, which will be released on August 30.

