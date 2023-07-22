LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae’s age leaves EXO’s Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Baekhyun in awe; Fans react to hilarious encounter

EXO, the seasoned K-pop veterans with over a decade of experience in the industry, thought they had seen it all. But little did they know that a young idol named Eunchae from LE SSERAFIM would leave them utterly amazed and tickled with surprise during a recent encounter.

Eunchae leaves EXO in shock

The hilarious incident unfolded on Eunchae's very own show, Eunchae's Star Diary, where EXO's Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol were invited as special guests. As the young idol approached the seasoned superstars, her nerves were palpable. However, the EXO members quickly proved why they are considered the best sunbaes (seniors) in the industry, showering her with warmth and charm to ease her nerves. The first thing that caught the attention of the EXO members was Eunchae's height. Xiumin, in particular, couldn't hide his shock, exclaiming, ‘I think you're taller than I thought.’ Despite probably having heard compliments before, Eunchae couldn't help but blush and express her gratitude.

The surprise didn't end there. When Baekhyun mustered the courage to ask about her age, the reactions of the EXO members were nothing short of classic. Eunchae revealed that she was 16, considering the international age system followed in Korea. This revelation left the EXO members stunned and for a good reason. They realized that there was a significant 16-year age gap between her and Xiumin, and even more astonishingly, EXO's oldest member was twice her age! It was a moment of disbelief, and they couldn't hide their astonishment.

EXO isn’t the only one in shock

But it turns out that Eunchae's age has had a history of creating uproarious reactions. During the Game Caterers episode with HYBE artists, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan had a similar experience when he found out that she was only ten years old when their song ‘Pretty U was released. The idol's talent and professionalism are so remarkable that fellow artists find it hard to believe she's only 16. However, despite the initial shock, the atmosphere quickly lightened up with laughter as Seungkwan playfully joked about his surprise. Eunchae's age might raise eyebrows, but it's her talent and maturity that truly makes her stand out in the industry.



