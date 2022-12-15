LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha admits watching a BLACKPINK concert inspired her to pursue K-pop

On Tuesday, December 13, the 2022 MAMA Awards released a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube. The video features Kazuha recalling that she has previously attended a BLACKPINK concert at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka in 2018 which was actually an important milestone for her.

The video features Huh Yunjin and Kazuha waiting at the venue and further showcases Kazuha who smiles and shares, “I’ve seen a performance here before,” as she points at the Kyocera Dome. To which Huh Yunjin surprisingly asks, "Really? Did you watch a ballet performance?" "No,” Kazuha clarified, “a BLACKPINK's performance."

Kazuha confessed BLACKPINK members are role models for her

Kazuha has previously expressed her love for BLACKPINK on a number of occasions. In fact, she has even confessed that BLACKPINK’s music was the reason she fell in love with K-pop. She has even admitted she looks up to BLACKPINK members as her idol and in fact aspires to be more like the Korean girl group’s members.

Kazuha dreamt of becoming a K-pop idol after watching a BLACKPINK concert

Kazuha revealed earlier she wanted to become a professional ballerina, however, after she got the chance to actually watch BLACKPINK’s 'Arena Tour 2018: Special Final in Kyocera Dome Osaka performance in 2018, she was so impressed that all she wanted was to be like them. Ever since the concert, she wanted to become a K-pop idol. In fact, the concert event inspired her to apply for an online audition for Source Music after which she made her debut with LE SSERAFIM.