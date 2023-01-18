LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon dating former rapper? Agency dismisses rumours quickly

LE SSERAFIM began their K-pop journey with a debut in 2022 and it has not been the easiest ride for them so far. The netizens are aware of this and have taken it into consideration with their reaction to the latest rumour regarding the girls. On January 18, a Japanese media outlet reported that they’ll be soon sharing photos of LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon with her alleged boyfriend. While their teasing of a possible new couple in the K-pop world received attention from the fans, it was soon debunked. Their claims of having received a dating photo of a worldwide K-pop star earned flak very quickly.

The Japanese media outlet claimed that the LE SSERAFIM member’s alleged boyfriend was a former rapper. The photo that was revealed to the public was a selfie allegedly taken by the man and had Kim Chaewon in the back. The supposed ‘evidence’ was soon called out for blatant editing and attempts of faking dating news as fans quickly found out the original photo that Kim Chaewon had taken with fellow LE SSERAFIM member Sakura Miyawaki.

HYBE’s response to Kim Chaewon's dating rumours

It was reported that the said artist in the photo responded to the rumours with a denial saying, “It really isn’t true.”. Source Music, the subsidiary agency under HYBE LABELS, which is responsible for LE SSERAFIM’s promotions also shared their brief take on the dating rumours. The company quickly sent out their response stating, “Kim Chaewon’s dating rumours are not true.”, leaving no room for questions.

Former rapper’s response

A person is said to have reached out to the rapper and the truth was found out. The netizen asked about the rumour and the possibility of seven photos being released hourly as previously said by the Japanese outlet. The rapper told them that the first photo was indeed edited together and that they were only a fan. On wanting to confirm if the photo was fake, the netizen was allegedly told by the rapper that they cannot even contact anyone to clarify this.

Netizens’ reaction to Kim Chaewon’s dating rumour

While it was rare to see a Japanese media outlet, infamous for their investigative reporting, talking about the dating life of a ‘worldwide K-pop star’, people humoured with them to find out exactly what images would be released on January 18. As the photos were soon found to be poorly edited images of the LE SSERAFIM member, netizens spared no mercy in calling them out for it.

Many commented how it was embarrassing for the news portal to attempt at releasing a K-pop related dating report while others laughed at the bad efforts while editing a photo that could be so easily deciphered.

About LE SSERAFIM

The girl group debuted with Source Music under the label HYBE on May 2, 2022 with their first EP ‘FEARLESS’. The current member lineup of LE SSERAFIM comprises Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Initially a sextet, member Kim Garam left the group after the termination of her exclusive contract on July 20, 2022 after being accused of school bullying. The group has since released their second EP ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ on October 17, 2022 which became their continued second hit with a ‘muscle cat’ choreography that soon became a trend among K-pop fans. The mini-album debuted at No.14 on the Billboard 200 chart making them the fastest K-pop girl group ever to enter the US chart. As of now, LE SSERAFIM is set to make their Japanese debut with the single ‘FEARLESS’ on January 25. The group’s B-side tracks such as ‘Sour Grapes’ and ‘Impurities’ have also found a great following with K-pop fans.

About Kim Chaewon

Chaewon used to be a trainee under Woollim Entertainment, famous for its K-pop acts like Epik High, INFINITE, Golden Child, and more, for 11 months before deciding to appear alongside then-labelmate Kwon Eunbi on the Mnet survival program ‘Produce 48’. She stood 10th and debuted with the girl group IZ*ONE, promoting with them until disbandment in October 2018. Briefly returning to her original agency, in March 2022 it was revealed that she had signed with Source Music alongside now fellow member Sakura for debuting in the then-upcoming new girl group under the company. She acts as the leader in LE SSERAFIM and boasts a fabulous dance side to her performances.