LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon REACTS on being compared to IVE’s An Yujin

LE SSERAFIM and IVE are two leading 4th generation K-pop girl groups. Having debuted with only a few months of difference between them, they have taken to the path of success in the K-pop industry at similar times, with very congruent timelines of releases. In fact, IVE released their first full album ‘I've Ive’ on 10 April, 2023 and LE SSERAFIM released their own first full album ‘UNFORGIVEN’ on May 1.

Kim Chaewon with Lee Youngji

To promote her group’s latest comeback, leader Kim Chaewon appeared on popular Korean rapper Lee Youngji’s YouTube drinking talk show ‘Nothing Much Prepared’. Towards the end of the show, the two talked about how former bandmates Kim Chaewon, An Yujin and Choi Yena (soloist), have each found the right color for themselves. The LE SSERAFIM member expressed her happiness about all of the past IZ*ONE members doing well in their own places now.

Kim Chaewon on comparison with IVE members

IVE has 2 former IZ*ONE members An Yujin and Jang Wonyoung while LE SSERAFIM has Kim Chaewon and Sakura. After hearing how An Yujin was sitting in the same place as her just a few days ago on the talk show, she expressed her wish to see the IVE member. Lee Youngji added how her fellow variety show ‘Earth Arcade’ co-star had also talked about missing Kim Chaewon and wanting to meet.

She further asked about the nature of their profession, having to compete with former bandmates in a way. To this, Kim Chaewon calmly addressed the situation saying how she doesn’t think of it as a competition but she receives inspiration after seeing the other members including IVE’s An Yujin doing good in their respective fields. She spoke about how people from the one team (IZ*ONE) are all doing their best resulting in good outcomes, making her want to work hard. Kim Chaewon said that the members are all receiving positive influence from each other, making for simultaneous success. Adding to that, Kim Chaewon revealed that the talk between herself and An Yujin has also turned older (grown mature) much like themselves and that this is what is discussed on meeting each other.

