LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon shows off melodious vocals with Ariana Grande’s we can’t be friends (wait for your love) cover; Watch

Kim Chaewon, the leader of the K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM surprised fans by dropping a cover of Ariana Grande’s hit song we can’t be friends (wait for your love). The cover was posted by her not long ago through her Instagram account.

On June 18, 2024, Kim Chaewon took her fans by surprise as she showed off her melodious vocals with Ariana Grande’s hit song we can’t be friends (wait for your love). we can’t be friends (wait for your love) is the one of the two lead tracks from Ariana Grande’s new album eternal sunshine. The LE SSERAFIM leader posted the cover through her personal and the group’s Instagram.

Kim Chaewon can be seen singing the first verse of the song we can’t be friends (wait for your love). Her melodious voice resonates beautifully with the romantic lyrics and music of the song. Kim Chaewon has proven her vocal prowess with an undoubtedly mesmerizing cover of the song.

Watch Kim Chaewon’s cover of Ariana Grande’s we can’t be friends (wait for your love) here:

Know Kim Chaewon

Kim Chaewon is the leader of one of the most famous girl groups LE SSERFIM. She first debuted as a member of the girl group Iz*One and after it disbanded. She and another former member of the group Sakura Miyawaki were then announced to be debuting with LE SSERAFIM on March 14, 2022.

Kim Chaewon debuted as a member of LE SSERAFIM on May 2, 2024, with their debut album FEARLESS.

Recently, Kim Chaewon collaborated with American singer Tori Kelly on the track spruce that was released on April 5, 2024.

Know LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is one of the most followed fourth-generation K-pop girl groups. Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha, and Eunchae together make the group.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM created history in April 2024, by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. The group was praised for their stage presence.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s agency SOURCE MUSIC a while ago hinted at the girl group members gearing up for a new music release.

