LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon to take brief hiatus due to health concerns, group to promote with 4 members

LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon will be halting activities for some time due to deteriorating health. The member was advised to rest and hence will be sitting out from the upcoming projects. LE SSERAFIM consists of five members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Here are the details.

On October 16, Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon would take a brief hiatus due to health concerns. They elaborated that the idol came down with influenza and while she was recovering, her health deteriorated and she kept feeling dizzy. She paid a visit to the medical professionals again on October 13 who advised her to get rest and take time off. Therefore, the idol would be sitting out of upcoming activities which also included pre-recording of NPOP. The group would be continuing as a four-member group for now and following their promotional schedule.

More about LE SSERAFIM and Kim Chaewon

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music. The idol group debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The EP sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on the day of its release. Previously Kin Ga Ram was the sixth member of the group but later departed from the group. In October 2022, they released their second EP Antifragile. The album entered the Billboard 200 and LE SSERAFIM became the fastest K-pop girl group to be placed on the chart. In January 2023, the group made their Japanese debut with the Japanese version of their single Fearless.

Kim Chaewon along with fellow members Sakura and Huh Yujin participated in the Producer 48. Born in 2000, the idol is the eldest in the group. She finished at the 10th position and also made her debut with Iz*One. Their first album was EP Color*Iz and its lead single La Vie en Rose.

