LE SSERAFIM's label shares guilty verdict of 2 million KRW fine against defamatory posts, vulgar comments and more

SOURCE Music has updated fans on the legal measures taken against defamatory posts and vulgar comments targeting LE SSERAFIM. The label announced a guilty verdict with a fine of 2 million KRW for the offenders and emphasized its commitment to protecting its artists through comprehensive evidence collection and continued legal action.

This update follows the recent internal dispute between HYBE Labels and ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin involving accusations over the close debut times of LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans.

On June 7 KST, SOURCE Music, the label managing LE SSERAFIM issued an official statement via Weverse, updating fans on the legal measures taken against defamatory posts and vulgar comments targeting the K-pop girl group. The agency announced that offenders received fines of up to 2 million KRW and shared their commitment to intensifying legal actions against malicious activities.

The statement highlighted that due to the excessive nature of these posts, SOURCE Music moved up their 2024 semi-annual notice to inform fans about the proceedings and subsequent actions. They apologized for the delay, which was due to the preparation of numerous legal complaints and the collection of evidence.

SOURCE Music has been gathering evidence from various platforms, including social media and online communities, with help from both domestic and foreign law firms. The charges filed include contempt, defamation, and digital s*x crimes. Legal action will continue against all forms of malicious criticism, false information, personal attacks, derogatory remarks, and vulgar comments.

This update comes amid an internal dispute between HYBE Labels and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, involving accusations over the close debut times of LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans. Despite the ongoing challenges, SOURCE Music reaffirmed their dedication to protecting their artists' rights and ensuring offenders face appropriate consequences.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

LE SSERAFIM, the K-pop quintet formed by SOURCE Music, has been making waves in the K-pop scene since their debut in 2022. With hits like FEARLESS and Antifragile, they've broken records and garnered international attention.

Their latest EP, Easy, topped charts in South Korea and the US, while their performance at Coachella in April 2024 showcased their versatility. Despite mixed reactions, the group continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their unique sound and dynamic performances.

