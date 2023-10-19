LE SSERAFIM's new song Perfect Night to get special feature in Overwatch 2; In-game collab details inside

LE SSERAFIM, the HYBE LABELS K-pop group will soon be making their comeback with a single titled Perfect Night. The rookie girl group, which is also one of the fastest-growing K-pop acts, will be collaborating with the eSports entity Overwatch 2. Managed by HYBE’s subsidiary Source Music, LE SSERAFIM was recently announced as the newest brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton.

Overwatch 2 and LE SSERAFIM Team Up for In-Game Collaboration

On October 19, Overwatch 2, a first-person shooter game developed by Blizzard Entertainment announced their collaboration with the Unforgiven singers. This will be the gaming company's first-ever partnership with a musician in the game. Additionally, LE SSERAFIM will headline an exclusive concert on November 4 in the organization's performance arena, showcasing their most recent hit, Perfect Night. Ticketing details for the performance are available on the official website of the organizers.

More about LE SSERAFIM’s latest In-Game collab

According to the gaming organization, they plan to introduce a special game mode inspired by LE SSERAFIM, including all the members, namely Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. This will underline special in-game items, including exclusive Legendary hero skins. Meanwhile, the annual gaming convention is set for November 3 and 4 in Anaheim, California this year.

LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night release date

The Antifragile singers will drop their comeback single Perfect Night on 27 October at at 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time). On the group’s official social media accounts, you can pre-order or pre-save Perfect Night.

LE SSERAFIM recent activities

LE SSERAFIM recently wrapped up their Flame Rises tour which started in August 2023 in Seoul. The tour was planned across several prominent cities in Asia. However, just before the Bangkok leg, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, and Kazuha were diagnosed with Influenza, leading to the tour’s cancelation. Bangkok was the last stoppage for the Flame Rises Tour. LE SSERAFIM was also announced as the newest global brand ambassador of French luxury Louis Vuitton. The title was previously owned by K-pop group BTS. The five-member group's official social media account dropped the exquisite photo campaign, announcing the news. This marks the beginning of a new era for their high-end fashion collaborations.

