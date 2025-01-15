LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie confirmed to star in JTBC variety show Knowing Foreign Language High School
LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie are confirmed to join two male non-Korean celebrities in Knowing Foreign Language High School.
LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie are confirmed to be a part of JTBC’s upcoming Pilot Variety Show, Knowing Foreign Language High School. As the title suggests, the show will feature non-Korean celebrity residents of South Korea, playing the roles of students at a foreign language high school. Besides the K-pop girl group members, the show also includes two male cast members—Jonathan and Alberto Mondi.
All four cast members belong to different countries and different backgrounds. Sakura is from Japan and has ventured into K-pop and J-pop. She has been a member of LE SSERAFIM since May 2022 and has formerly been part of Iz*One (2018-21) and Japanese girl groups HKT48 (2011) and AKB48 (2014-18).
Minnie is Thai in origin, who came to South Korea in 2015. In 2014, Minnie participated in the Cube Star World Audition in Thailand and became a trainee at Cube Tree in 2016. Two years later, she joined the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE as its sixth and final member and debuted with her fellow members on May 2, 2018.
Jonathan is a TV show personality in South Korea. He originally belonged to the Congo and fled to South Korea after his father got entangled in a legal dispute in the Congo. He has become a familiar face in the Korean entertainment industry due to being part of various Korean variety shows and often being spotted interacting with Korean celebrities.
The fourth member, Alberto Mondi, is also a TV personality, but from a different nation. He is Italian-born, living in South Korea. The 40-year-old is also a businessman and a former footballer of Serie D. He was last seen in the talk show Non-Summit.
With such a diverse cast, Knowing Foreign Language High School is sure to be an entertaining show. It will premiere on February 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST. The show's production team promised a dynamic lineup, blending humorous tales of cultural differences, special guest appearances, and engaging games, building anticipation for the show's highly anticipated premiere.
