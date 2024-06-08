LE SSERAFIM's troller pens heartfelt apology to Chaewon, Sakura and Eunchae following label's legal notice

Amid SOURCE Music's legal actions against online harassment towards LE SSERAFIM, a troll pens a heartfelt apology to Chaewon, Sakura, and Eunchae, acknowledging their wrongdoing and expressing remorse for their hurtful actions.

LE SSERAFIM’s troller issues apology

On June 7, LE SSERAFIM's label, SOURCE Music, took decisive action against those who had been targeting and harassing the group online. After pressing legal charges, one of the netizens responsible for the malicious comments came forward with a heartfelt apology to members Chaewon, Sakura, and Eunchae.

Expressing remorse for their actions, the troller acknowledged their past behavior fueled by stress and a desire for attention. They admitted to unfairly criticizing the members' talents and activities, recognizing the hurt caused by their words.

This apology comes amidst growing awareness of the detrimental impact of online harassment on celebrities' mental health and well-being. LE SSERAFIM's agency's decision to take legal action sends a strong message against cyberbullying and emphasizes the importance of accountability in online interactions.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

LE SSERAFIM, formed by SOURCE Music, has rapidly risen to prominence since their debut in 2022. Comprising five members, namely Chaewon, Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha, and Eunchae, they have been making waves in the K-pop industry with their record-breaking first-day sales EP, FEARLESS. Their subsequent releases, including the platinum-certified Antifragile and chart-topping Unforgiven, solidified their position as a powerhouse girl group.

In 2023, they ventured into the international scene with their English single Perfect Night, achieving their first number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart. Their third EP, Easy, further propelled their success, earning them their second number-one album in South Korea and a spot on the Billboard 200.

LE SSERAFIM's performance at Coachella in 2024 showcased their versatility, collaborating with Nile Rodgers and debuting a new song, 1-800-Hot-n-Fun. While met with mixed reactions, their presence garnered praise from global media, highlighting their impact on the international stage.

Beyond their musical achievements, LE SSERAFIM’s journey reflects broader discussions on talent management and the pressures faced by artists in the industry. Despite challenges, their dedication and talent continue to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's most promising acts.

