LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin loses family member; To sit out scheduled fan meeting according to Source Music

On May 12th, the agency Source Music announced on the fan community Weverse, “Huh Yunjin will not be able to attend the fan signing event scheduled for today due to the loss of her family member.” They added that they ask for warm comfort and consideration so that Huh Yunjin can have a time of mourning with her family and they wish her deceased family member can rest in peace. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM, to which Huh Yunjin belongs, released their first full-length album 'UNFORGIVEN' on the 1st and is promoting the title song of the same name as the album.

LE SSERAFIM’s achievements:

According to Spotify, the world's largest music streaming company, the new song 'UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)' by LE SSERAFIM has been ranked as the 'Weekly Top Song' in 14 countries/regions. This song ranked first in Korea, 3rd in Singapore, 5th in Taiwan, 16th in Malaysia, 19th in Japan, etc. In particular, in Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia, the rankings rose more than 50 steps from last week, accelerating box office success. In addition, it was newly named on the charts of four countries/regions, including Canada and the United Arab Emirates, proving its growing popularity. 'UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)' first appeared at number 77 on Spotify Global's 'Weekly Top Song'. This is a result that far surpassed the 96th place, the highest entry record set by the previous work, 'ANTIFRAGILE'. As 'ANTIFRAGILE' exceeded 250 million cumulative plays and caused a global box office sensation, attention is also focused on the results this new song will set.

UNFORGIVEN:

According to the latest ranking (as of May 15) announced by Japan's Oricon on the 12th, LE SSERAFIM's first full-length album 'UNFORGIVEN' topped the weekly combined album rankings with 97,383 points. With this, LE SSERAFIM reached the top of the ranking for three consecutive works, following the debut album 'FEARLESS' and the 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE'. Previously, LE SSERAFIM announced the news of No. 1 in the weekly album rankings and weekly digital album rankings on the 15th with UNFORGIVEN. They even confirmed the first place in the weekly combined album rankings, and vomited their spirit by sweeping three categories of the Oricon weekly rankings with their first full-length album.

