Lead vocalist of popular Kpop boy group stuns with his vocals on King of Masked Singer; Guess who?

On May 23, the center of a K-Pop boy group, along with three other competitors, appeared to challenge the twice consecutive winner "Emerald of May" at "The King of Masked Singer".

The latest episode of The King of Masked Singer began with Round 2 of the challenge with the first match between Puzzle and Sesame Oil. Puzzle performed Davichi's Stop the Time and Sesame Oil challenged it with Crush's Don't Forget featuring Taeyeon. Sesame Oil's amazing vocal colour and tone lost to Puzzle's powerful voice with the panelists voting 15-6 in the favour of Puzzle.

Having lost, Sesame Oil removed the mask and revealed himself to be CIX's Bae Jinyoung. "My fans have said that they wanted me to appear on this show since I first debuted. I really wanted to come on the show, so it’s an honor to be here."

Bae Jinyoung is the center and vocalist of 5-member boy group CIX that debuted in 2019. Prior to his involvement with CIX, he was part of the eleven-member boy group Wanna One that was formed through the second season of Produce 101. Before the debut of CIX in June 2019, Bae Jinyoung made his solo debut with a self-composed single album, Hard To Say Goodbye, in April 2019. The album peaked at No.3 on the Gaon Album Chart.

At The King of Masked Singer, he also revealed that the boy group is planning to release a new album by this summer. "I hope that we can promote it well and go to the end-of-year award ceremonies and receive an award and perform.", said the vocalist.

Credits :MBC

