BTS’ J-Hope is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and pictures have emerged of the artist is seen attending an event amid his ongoing service. Organized by the South Korean military, it is an Army presentation contest where soldiers share stories experienced by them during their service.

BTS' J-Hope attends military event held by the South Korean army

On June 4, 2024, the South Korean military held Strong Warrior, Army! Presentation Competition at the Seoul War Memorial Museum to commemorate the Month of Patriotism and Veterans. The event was successfully held with the participation of about 170 soldiers and military personnel. Among them, BTS’ J-hope also took part in the event and the poster behind him commemorates him as the soldier who took K-pop on a global level. Along with his name, director Bong Joon Ho and Son Heung Min’s names were also included who made South Korea internationally popular.

In this competition aimed at strengthening the soldiers' mental fortitude, soldiers took the stage as speakers to share the rewards and values of their military service, as well as examples of overcoming difficulties. A total of 16 teams, which had passed the preliminary rounds conducted by unit commanders since February, competed in the finals.

Soldiers performing various duties such as instructors in the recruit training battalion, cooks in the reconnaissance battalion, military personnel in the supply battalion, and squad leaders in the JSA Security Battalion formed teams of 1 to 3 members to compete in the finals.

Advertisement

J-Hope's mandatory military service and future activities

J-Hope officially enlisted for the mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and will be discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist is currently serving at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army, as a training assistant. Due to exceptional military service, he received an early promotion. As new pictures of him emerge online as an assistant drill instructor, which results in becoming the talk of the town.

With frequent updates from civilians and the military, the fans are still able to stay connected with their favorite K-pop idols. Moreover, J-hope revealed through a handwritten note, which was uploaded on Weverse, that he has prepared a number of content for his fans and will release them as soon as he is discharged.

ALSO READ: Why watch Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik's movie Wonderland? 3 reasons to check out sci-fi film