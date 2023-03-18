Leading Korean broadcaster KBS to restrict Yoo Ah In’s appearance on their network; Netizens react

Following a news release by News1 South Korea, it has been revealed that broadcasting network KBS has plans of restricting actor Yoo Ah In’s appearance on their network. KBS has a history of banning or restricting the appearance of significant personalities on their network if they are caught amidst any controversies - illicit or immoral. Chicago Typewriter fame Yoo Ah In has now reportedly made it to the said list following his drug use investigation. Besides Yoo Ah In, the list also includes ‘The Man From Nowhere’ fame Kim Sae Ron. The actress was recently sent to trial for her DUI case. Kim Sae Ron had caused a massive accident while drinking under influence last year.

KBS and Yoo Ah In

KBS’ equation with Yoo Ah In is not exactly infant. The actor made his official debut on KBS’ drama ‘Sharp’. The actor played the role of a high school student who is shown as the protagonist’s (Go Ara) love interest. Even though his role was small, the actor was able to do justice to his screen time and introduce himself to the audiences as a promising actor. His popularity skyrocketed following the release of ‘Sharp’. The actor then appeared in a series of popular K-dramas including 'April Kiss,' 'Drama City,' 'Strongest Chil Woo,' 'He Who Can't Get Married,' and Song Joong Ki starrer 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal.'

Yoo Ah In drug-use investigation

In a recent drug-use investigation it was revealed that actor Yoo Ah In had been consuming propofol, ketamine, marijuana, and cocaine on a routine basis. The most significant revelation following the investigation was the actor's consumption of 4400 ml of propofol in just 2021. The actor had recently paid 73 visits to the hospital for the same. The aforementioned investigation has also resulted in Yoo Ah In’s withdrawal from Netflix’s Hellhound's upcoming sequel. Yoo Ah In had played the lead in ‘Hellbound’. The show was a massive commercial and critical success and was therefore supposed to make a comeback soon.

Netizens’ reaction

The revelation of Yoo Ah In’s recent drug-use investigation had taken the internet by storm. While many are still flabbergasted, a better part of netizens think that KBS’ reported restriction of the actor is an extreme measure. KBS recently also came under fire for its alleged refusal to pay rerun fees for dramas that had third-party production teams behind them.

