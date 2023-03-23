Leading co-ed K-pop group KARD confirmed to make a comeback in April

Leading co-ed K-pop group KARD is all set to make its 2023 comeback. The group will be returning to listeners next month in April 2023. Star News Korea has just revealed that the group will be coming back after a fairly long time. The group had last released its fifth EP ‘Re’ on June 22, 2022. ‘Re’ was their first release in almost two years. The aforementioned release also marked member J.Seph's comeback following his military discharge. Earlier last year, group member BM also made his much-awaited solo comeback with his single ‘Lost in Euphoria’. KARD officially debuted in 2017 under DSP Media with their hit EP Hola Hola.

KARD is one of the most popular groups that has both male and female members. The male members include J. Seph and BM while the female members include Somin and Jiwoo. Groups like KARD, which have both male and female members are nothing short of a rarity in the Korean pop music industry. While there are a fair few other groups with a similar, mixed ensemble, KARD is considered to be one of the most successful and popular of the lot. Other similar groups include ‘Play The Siren’ and ‘Sunny Hill’.

The group’s musical brilliance is largely credited to the members’ individual tastes and influences in music. While some consider musicians like American rapper J. Cole to be their inspiration, some look up to Ariana Grande and Beyonce for the same. The group’s music is a euphonious amalgam of electropop, EDM and hip-hop.

KARD’s public image

Internationally, the group KARD is quite popular. The aforementioned popularity can rightfully be attributed to the group’s visible focus on international markets. Korean media has often commented on the group’s evident focus on international markets. Responding to the latter, the members promised their local audience that they will focus more on their presence in South Korea henceforth.

Soon after its debut, KARD was noticed by international fans and media. Following the release of KARD’s EP ‘Hola Hola’, Forbes even predicted that the group was headed toward international fame.

