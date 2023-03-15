Leading South Korean broadcaster KBS allegedly in conflict with actors Ji Chang Wook, Krystal and Kang Ha Neul

KBS is one of the leading South Korean broadcasting companies. The company has released some of the most popular Korean dramas of all time. The latter-mentioned list includes ‘Healer’, ‘Hello Monster’ and ‘Oh My Venus’. The company is reportedly involved in a payment conflict with actors Ji Chang Wook, Krystal and Kang Ha Neul. The actors have reportedly not been paid their rebroadcasting fees. KBS has reportedly acquired dramas from third-party production companies and that has now become a cause of conflict between the aforementioned actors and KBS.

KBS is reportedly yet to pay the re-run fees for Korean dramas like Ji Chang Wook starrer ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ and the 2022 drama ‘Jinxed At First’. The dramas were produced by third-party companies and KBS has refused to pay the rebroadcasting fee in alignment with South Korea’s Copyright Act. The broadcasting laws in South Korea state that rebroadcasting fees must be paid by production companies. Using the latter as a base argument, KBS is arguing that the production company should be paying the re-run fees as opposed to the network itself.

Why is KBS under fire?

KBS is being accused of misusing an obsolete law for its personal advantage. Adding fuel to fire is a general argument that states that broadcasting companies like MBC and SBS have paid the same fees despite third-party ownership of dramas. The aforementioned law is being referred to as obsolete since it was made at a time when broadcasting networks produced their own dramas. Since there was no third-party involved, a conflict resembling the one KBS is involved in was highly unlikely.

KBS or the Korean Broadcasting System has broadcasted some of the most popular Korean dramas ever. The aforementioned list includes shows like ‘Youth of May’, ‘When The Camellia Blooms’, ‘Oasis’ and the all-time global favourite ‘Descendants of the Sun’. ‘Descendants of the Sun’ is to date one of the most popular Korean dramas. The show captured the charming and hilarious romance of an army soldier and a doctor who reunite by chance in a strange land, only to figure out what the other person’s work is all about.

