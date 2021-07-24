Learn BTS' 'Permission to Dance' choreography from their own performance director

In a new video on Big Hit Music artist Lee Hyun's YouTube channel, the artist learns the moves of BTS' super popular latest release 'Permission to Dance'. He calls none other than BTS' performance director Son Sung Deuk to help him through it. The choreographer is a friend of Lee Hyun and both harbor a friendly relationship.

The same-aged men get on their dance faces as they attempt the groovy steps of the song. Being an idol singer himself, Lee Hyun has had his fair share of experience in learning choreographies. He jokingly mentions the same in a tweet on his official account claiming to be almost as good as BTS themselves. The video is a chance for all the dance aspiring fans themselves to start learning the moves to 'Permission to Dance' and who better to take lessons from than the man who taught BTS himself.

BTS members can be seen in the video as they suggest songs like 'Butter’ and the complex ‘Save ME’ for Lee Hyun to learn. Finally settling on their latest release ‘Permission to Dance’, Son Sung Deuk gets down to teaching the seemingly simple moves. Fooling around occasionally, but perfecting every move, we can get an idea of how exactly the choreography system within the Big Hit team works.

Son Sung Deuk has a hand in a lot of BTS choreographies and also takes part in their performance direction as a whole. Some of his noteworthy contributions have been in the 'I Need U', 'Danger', ‘No More Dream’, and 'We Are Bulletproof Pt.2' choreographies.

BTS has featured on Lee Hyun's previous videos too. Once when Lee Hyun took on the job of their manager for one day. Being close to BTS members, they had fun asking Lee Hyun to run around helping with menial tasks. Member Jin featured on another video as he gave a listen to Lee Hyun's newest song 'Moon In The Ocean'.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Do you think you can master the choreography with this video? Discuss with us below.