Leave Me Loving You: GOT7's Jackson chases old school romance & heartbreak in neon-lit bylanes of Hong Kong

GOT7's Jackson is a lovestruck boy in a new cinematic music video of Leave Me Loving You.

We love new music on a dreary Friday afternoon! The GOT7 rapper and singer assured fans that March would be full of new music and he fulfilled it. Jackson Wang, who last collaborated with K-pop star Rain on Magnetic, and now he has officially dropped his new song, Leave Me Loving You, accompanied by a music video. The song extends upon the story of Pretty Please, his 2020 collaboration track with Galantis. Jackson wrote the script for the ’80s Hong Kong film-style music video and also scripted and co-directed the music video.

The cinematic-style music video is infused with subdued aesthetics and neon colours. Jackson plays a waiter in a restaurant in Hong Kong, who falls for a pretty girl. He imagines pursuing an old-school romance with her and being happy about it. Until, she walks in with another guy, her actual boyfriend. This shatters Jackson's illusionary romance, as he watches her walk away in the sunset with her boyfriend turned husband, while he is nursing a heartbreak. The song is soft, yet catchy, a signature Jackson style. The song is an enjoyable fun retro disco-pop mood, topped with Jackson's catchy vocals.

You can watch the charming music video below:

In an interview with 99.7 NOW, Jackson shared that he has been persistently working on new music and ensuring that the quality is top-notch before release. There are more collaborations and singles in the works. Jackson confirmed that there are still a lot more new releases coming out this year, including a solo album and over forty songs! He will also spend his birthday working and having a quiet celebration with family, Team Wang and fans!

