'Leave us alone': Wednesday star Jenna Ortega slams dating rumors with Johnny Depp, calls them 'ridiculous'

Jenna Ortega has been linked with Johnny Depp in recent weeks, and from the looks of it, she's having none of that. For some unknown reason dating rumors of the duo popped up on the internet a while ago, and many fans have been wondering it might be true. Well, Ortega really just said miss me with that bull- and cleared up the air, as she took to Instagram to slam the speculations. Here's what she said.

Jenna Ortega bashes dating rumor Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega, the star of Wednesday, has addressed rumors suggesting that she is in a romantic relationship with Johnny Depp, dismissing the allegations as absurd. There has been online speculation connecting the two romantically, but Ortega has unequivocally refuted these claims through a post on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that they have never crossed paths or collaborated. She said, "This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."

Depp himself has also addressed the speculations, with a spokesperson stating, "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever." The rep clarified that the two had not never met each other but also the duo never worked on a mutual project. They said, "He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career."

ALSO READ: 'I pulled my hair out': When Jenna Ortega revealed how intense her shooting schedule was for USD 240 million series

Jenna Ortega discussed the new season of her hit show

In a recent discussion regarding the upcoming episodes, the lead actor conveyed that the show would steer clear of romantic plotlines. Speaking to fellow actress Elle Fanning in an interview with Variety, she explained, "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

Meanwhile, the actress revealed she had to put her foot down on some plot points in the storyline in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega opens up about Wednesday Season 2; Confirms the show is taking a horror route