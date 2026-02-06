Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin finalize divorce ahead of 16th wedding anniversary: ‘Lack of communication’

Actor Lee Beom Soo and wife Lee Yoon Jin have officially confirmed their separation after being married for 15 years. The History of a Salaryman star previously announced in September 2024 that he and his partner had decided to part ways. The two sides announced the same via two separate notes shared with their agencies.

As per MBC Entertainment, Lee Beom Soo’s agency, Y.ONE Entertainment, stated, “Lee Beom Soo has concluded the legal procedures related to his divorce through an amicable agreement. Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin have resolved the misunderstandings between them after sufficient discussion, and have agreed to respect and support each other in their respective roles as parents to their children here onwards.” They added that the agency would like to clarify the speculative reports regarding their artist and emphasized that the divorce was met with mutual agreement. Further speculations have been denounced by his team.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon Jin shared a handwritten letter on Instagram, “After about 15 years of marriage, Lee Beom Soo and I have concluded our marriage and agreed to a divorce through mutual discussion.” She confirmed that the misunderstandings that arose during their marriage had been resolved, calling it issues that surfaced due to a ‘lack of communication’.

Previously, the two sides unfollowed each other on social media amid rumors of a split in December 2023, prompting his agency comment on the matter, initially denying it. About four months later, they confirmed the separation.

Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin got married in May 2010. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lee So Eul, on March 1, 2011, and son Lee Da Eul on February 21, 2014. She previously accused the actor of being unfaithful and not allowing her to meet their son, who resides in Seoul with the star while she lives in Bali with their firstborn. The couple was famous for their appearance on the KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman in 2016, gaining a domestic fanbase.

