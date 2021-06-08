Lee Bo Young receives a coffee cart and a beautiful message from husband Ji Sung on the set of tvN’s Mine

This is what makes them couple goals. Read more to find out!

Actress Lee Bo Young receives a heartfelt coffee cart on the set of her ongoing drama tvN’s ‘Mine’ and it is from none other than her husband, actor Ji Sung. Lee Bo Young’s agency, J-Wide Company, posted two photos of Lee Bo Young sweetly posing in front of the coffee cart as the caption notes the details and a note of gratitude towards Ji Sung for sending these cheerful gifts.

The coffee cart has a picture of Ji Sung along with a message that thanks the staff and crew of the show for loving and cherishing Lee Bo Young at work. In response to the same, the company’s post thanks Ji Sung for sending the beautiful gifts as well as wishes all the best to Bo Young for the rest of the shooting. Lee Bo Young is an actress prominently known for her dramas such as ‘My daughter Seo Young’, ‘Whisper’ and ‘When My Love Blooms’. The actress met actor Ji Sung on the set of the 2004 series ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’ and then they both got married in 2013. Ji Sung can be known through his work in ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’, ‘Innocent Defendant’ and ‘Secret Love’.

Lee Bo Young is currently filming for tvN’s ‘Mine’ which began airing on May 8, 2021. She stars alongside Kim Seo Hyung as two ambitious women of high society who are trying to find their true identities and their real selves. This endearing gesture of sending a cart with steak, coffee and tea makes Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung a definite couple goal. We cheer for both of them!

