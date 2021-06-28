Lee Bo Young's Mine ends on its highest ratings yet; Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce) 2 touches new heights

tvN’s Mine ended on a high note! Read on to find out.

It is refreshing and empowering to see a woman-oriented drama do so well and rake up good numbers consistently throughout its run! Mine starred Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyung, Lee Hyun Wook and Ok Ja Yeon in primary roles. It revolves around strong women who free themselves from the prejudice of society and find their real 'mine'. It also takes a sneak peek into the mysterious lives of wealthy people. The drama is a mix of thriller, mystery and comedy and was an excellent watch.

On June 27, the series finale of Mine achieved the highest viewership ratings of the drama’s entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 10.5 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels and setting a new personal record for the show. On the other hand, TV Chosun’s Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 2 has been on a steady rise as well. The drama earned the highest ratings of its season thus far for its latest episode, which scored a nationwide average of 7.0 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s Revolutionary Sisters soared to its own all-time high in viewership last night. The latest episode of the hugely popular drama scored average nationwide ratings of 29.6 percent and 32.5 percent for its two parts, marking a new personal best for the series.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Bo Young receives a coffee cart and a beautiful message from husband Ji Sung on the set of tvN’s Mine

Which of the two dramas are you watching? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×