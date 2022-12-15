Lee Bo Young’s upcoming K-Drama ‘Agency’ drops another teaser poster

Lee Bo Young is all geared up for the release of her upcoming K-drama titled Agency. The makers of the show have managed to keep Korean drama fans on their toes with the strategic release of teasers for the upcoming drama. This time, JTBC dropped a brand new teaser poster featuring Lee Bo Young posing in black corporate attire.

The latest poster for JTBC’s upcoming Korean Drama titled Agency features Lee Bo Young posing as Go Ah. The actress is posing in front of a projector screen and looks like she is ready to make her pitch. A simple poster features the character’s self-confidence and definitely manages to reflect, she gets things done.

The text in the poster reads-

The show will revolve around the premise where Go Ah becomes the first female executive associate of a reputed advertising agency which is also reflected by the text in the poster that reads, ‘competition/war.’

Agency’s Production team remarked on the poster

The production team of the upcoming K-drama remarked on the latest poster and stated,

“The gaze of Lee Bo Young, who has perfectly immersed into her character Go Ah In, changed as soon as she stood in front of the projector screen. Her confident mindset that she would win in any competitive presentation overwhelmed the filming site. The main poster features competitive presentation, which is the daily work of advertisers, and Go Ah In, who is a legend that never lost [in these presentations]. In the broadcast, Go Ah In will come to life, providing excitement and exhilarating catharsis that are beyond viewers’ expectation.”

Here is the poster: