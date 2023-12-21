Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung welcome second child; couple blessed with baby girl

Lee Min Jung and Lee Byung Hun, the South Korean power couple that tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, their son in 2015, have officially announced welcoming their second child, a baby girl after 8 years.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jun welcome a baby girl

Celebrations abound in the household of South Korean stars Lee Min Jung and Lee Byung Hun as they welcome their newest addition. On December 21, a source from MSteam Entertainment confirmed the joyous news that Lee Min Jung gave birth to a daughter in the afternoon. Both mother and baby are reported to be in excellent health, bringing happiness to the entire family.

Amidst his busy schedule filming the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2, Lee Byung Hun was present for the birth of their daughter, demonstrating his commitment to family despite his professional commitments. This heartwarming news comes as a delight to fans of the beloved couple, marking a moment of joy and blessings for the celebrated actors. Well wishes and congratulations have poured in from fans worldwide, extending warm thoughts and blessings to the growing family during this special time.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung had announced their second pregnancy in August

Back in August 2023, after eight years since their first child, reports surfaced hinting at the couple's expectancy. Initially, an exclusive report highlighted the news, sparking curiosity among fans.

Shortly after, their agencies swiftly confirmed the speculation, affirming the joyous news of Lee Min Jung's pregnancy. MSteam Entertainment, representing Lee Min Jung, expressed the couple's delight, confirming the pregnancy was a joint decision filled with happiness.

The All About Romance actress embraced motherhood for the second time, marking eight years since the birth of their first child in 2015. This momentous occasion arrived amidst the enduring support and endearment from the public, who affectionately dubbed them the "lovebird couple" throughout their decade-long journey together.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung, who tied the knot in 2013, celebrated this new chapter in their lives, cherished by fans and well-wishers. Their growing family continues to be a source of joy and admiration, weaving a heartwarming narrative of love, commitment, and shared happiness for the beloved star couple.

