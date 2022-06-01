Lee Byung Hun looks away from Kim Hye Ja in new harrowing posters for ‘Our Blues’

A poster announcing the start of the episode of 'Our Blues' with Lee Byung Hun and Kim Hye Ja, the mother and child filled with love and hate, has been released. Kang Ok Dong, who watches the sea that has swallowed her husband and her daughter, and Lee Dong Seok, standing alone behind her, are looking at her mother with lonely eyes.

This time, Kang Ok Dong looks at her son, but only sees her back. Kang Ok Dong's sad expression towards his son, who turned around, makes the hearts of the viewers sad. Lee Byung Hun and Kim Hye Ja draw attention by expressing the painful relationship of a mother and child that has not been narrowed down for a long time with only their eyes. It is expected that the two actors, who delivered the narrative with only their silent eyes, will perform in this broadcast.

In the drama, Lee Dong Seok was wounded as a child by his mother's marriage, who claimed to be his concubine, and he resented Kang Ok Dong and she, who has lived through the wind and waves, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and is cleaning up the surroundings. Interest is paying attention to when Lee Dong Seok will find out about this and how Lee Dong Seok will solve the love and hatred with his mother, which he has built up over a long period of time.

Meanwhile, tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama 'Our Blues' airs every Saturday and Sunday. Episode 18 of 'Okdong and Dongseok 1' begins on Sunday, June 5, and episode 17, aired on Saturday, June 4, is the episode of Jeju grandmother Hyeon Chun Hee (Go Doo Shim) and her granddaughter Son Eun-gi (Ki So Yu).

